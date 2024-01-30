Addison Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 157,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

IMCB stock opened at $67.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.46 million, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

