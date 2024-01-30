Addison Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

