Addison Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,554 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,884 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 57,348 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 763.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 20,713 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Netflix stock opened at $575.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $252.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $579.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $484.90 and a 200 day moving average of $440.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,067 shares of company stock worth $134,466,028. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

