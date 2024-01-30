Addison Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,648 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Relx by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Relx by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 344,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Relx by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RELX. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.21) to GBX 2,860 ($36.36) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,898.33.

Relx Price Performance

RELX stock opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.