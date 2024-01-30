Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 328 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

