Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 520,262 shares of company stock valued at $201,031,282. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

MA stock opened at $440.58 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $440.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $413.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $422.20 and a 200 day moving average of $406.38.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.