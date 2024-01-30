Addison Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

WST stock opened at $370.57 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.95 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WST. Stephens dropped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

