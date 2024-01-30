Addison Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $5,758,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $3,391,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 100.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 61,705 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $6,146,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 565.6% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 94,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 80,565 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY stock opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

