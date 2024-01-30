Addison Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Addison Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $158.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

