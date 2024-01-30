Addison Advisors LLC Sells 389 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,153,000 after buying an additional 10,562,341 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,038,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,104,000 after buying an additional 1,425,159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

