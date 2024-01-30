Addison Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 59,638 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 33,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSI opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.