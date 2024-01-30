Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Up 21.5% in January

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,500 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 316,500 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average is $88.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

