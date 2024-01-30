ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Up 30.8% in January

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HDIUF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ADENTRA from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on ADENTRA from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

ADENTRA Price Performance

ADENTRA Increases Dividend

HDIUF stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50. ADENTRA has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.1018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.

Featured Articles

