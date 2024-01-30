Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,067 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $630.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $602.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $636.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $284.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

