Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Gap Down to $58.63

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.63, but opened at $47.54. Adtalem Global Education shares last traded at $49.80, with a volume of 633,748 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,043.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,155 shares of company stock worth $3,002,637. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 98,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

