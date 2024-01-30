Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Boosted by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after buying an additional 9,318,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $777,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.67. The company had a trading volume of 45,366,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,119,961. The company has a market capitalization of $279.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,482.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.24.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

