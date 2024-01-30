Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.33.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAV shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th.
Advantage Energy Stock Performance
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
