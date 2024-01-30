Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ADZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

CVE ADZN opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

