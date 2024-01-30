Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,103,900 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 902,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 204.4 days.

Aecon Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.