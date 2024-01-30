Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,103,900 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 902,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 204.4 days.
Aecon Group Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58.
About Aecon Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aecon Group
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.