AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Update

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

AerSale Stock Performance

AerSale stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. 60,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,660. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $527.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $92.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.79 million. AerSale had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.63%. On average, research analysts expect that AerSale will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Transactions at AerSale

In other AerSale news, insider Frederick Craig Wright acquired 2,000 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,569,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $119,622,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AerSale

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AerSale by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 55.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after buying an additional 327,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 73.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 363,292 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

