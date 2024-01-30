Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post earnings of $5.92 per share for the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group has set its Q4 guidance at $5.43-$5.96 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $151.77 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.55 and a 200-day moving average of $138.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affiliated Managers Group

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.