AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Acquires 105 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,212.35. The company had a trading volume of 586,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,154. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $572.10 and a one year high of $1,284.55. The company has a market cap of $567.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,074.71 and its 200-day moving average is $944.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.