AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Acquires 165 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $202,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $211,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $202,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,958 shares of company stock worth $53,195,103. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.52. The stock had a trading volume of 744,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,953. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.43 and a 1-year high of $272.90.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

