AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of PGX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 1,062,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,407. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

