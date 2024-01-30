AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $373,000 Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,717,000 after acquiring an additional 27,848 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.04. The stock had a trading volume of 89,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,015. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $471.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $446.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.37.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

