AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPEI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 172,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,472. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

