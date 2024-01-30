AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,328,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,232,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $182.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

