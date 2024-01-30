AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 41.5% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 96,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 875,686 shares of company stock worth $300,859,630. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ META traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $401.01. 9,908,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,868,453. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.06 and a 52-week high of $406.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.25.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.35.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

