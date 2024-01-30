Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,550,600 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 35,349,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,028.4 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of ACGBF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.41.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.