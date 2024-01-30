Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,550,600 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 35,349,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,028.4 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance
Shares of ACGBF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.41.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
