Aion Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $28.45 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $28.45 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00129086 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00039394 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022201 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007813 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000101 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

