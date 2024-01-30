Alan Simpson Acquires 650,000 Shares of Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Stock

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) insider Alan Simpson bought 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £448,500 ($570,175.44).

Alan Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Alan Simpson purchased 100,000 shares of Brickability Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($80,091.53).

BRCK traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 69 ($0.88). 619,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,620. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Brickability Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 41.06 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 75 ($0.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £207.43 million, a PE ratio of 746.67 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

