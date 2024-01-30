Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.37-9.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

ARE opened at $126.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.71. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $172.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 365.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,162 shares of company stock worth $2,294,405 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.