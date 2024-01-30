Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $546.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, analysts expect Algoma Steel Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $900.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. This is a positive change from Algoma Steel Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

