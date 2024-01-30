Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.43. 6,391,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,521,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

