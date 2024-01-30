Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Raised to $260.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.60.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALGN

Align Technology Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $266.72. The stock had a trading volume of 503,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,347. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.72.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.