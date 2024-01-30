Alliance Global Partners Comments on Cresco Labs Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.
Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.75 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 43.40%.
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.
