Alpha Omega Group Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,861. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.60.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.