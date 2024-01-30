Alpha Omega Group Inc. Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 18.3% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.35. 1,305,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

