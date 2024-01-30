Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,464,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038,408 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.37% of Altria Group worth $271,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

