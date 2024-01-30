Amerant Bancorp’s (AMTB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $806.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,846,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,635,000 after buying an additional 99,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,021,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after buying an additional 57,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 178,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after buying an additional 46,769 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

