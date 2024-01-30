American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lifted to “Outperform” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the airline’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,727,631,000 after purchasing an additional 96,202,393 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,411,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,249,000 after buying an additional 2,672,793 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $44,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.