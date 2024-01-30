American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $48.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.82.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

