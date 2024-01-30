American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of AMNB opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.