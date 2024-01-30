American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Up 7.5% in January

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the December 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of American Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Resources by 20.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Resources by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of American Resources from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

American Resources Price Performance

AREC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. 41,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $111.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.40. American Resources has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 95.82% and a net margin of 39.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

