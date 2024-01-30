American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on February 16th

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

American Software has a dividend payout ratio of 78.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect American Software to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 231.6%.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a market cap of $397.06 million, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.71. American Software has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $15.88.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Analysts predict that American Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMSWA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 743.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of American Software by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

