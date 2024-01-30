Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Given New $420.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $416.25.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $393.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $402.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.53 and its 200-day moving average is $348.63.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,937,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,866,000 after buying an additional 50,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

