Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.1% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.1% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $251,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.03. 950,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,490. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $313.62. The company has a market capitalization of $167.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.