AMI Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 98,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 218.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $151.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.38 and a 200 day moving average of $143.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $151.66. The firm has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.