Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,437 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Analog Devices worth $193,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 236.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after buying an additional 1,625,377 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 111.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,596,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,100,000 after purchasing an additional 842,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.56.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.6 %

ADI traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,685. The firm has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

