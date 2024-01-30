Analysts Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Target Price at $83.40

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $584,496.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 44.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 125.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 115,355 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $82.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average is $73.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

